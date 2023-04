Scott McLaughlin on his way to P1 in Friday practice at Barber Motorsports Park. Penske Entertainment: Karl Zemlin By Patrick Stephan After big struggles in the first races of the season, both Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Meyer Shank Racing seemed vastly improved today. Both teams participated in a 16 private test day here on…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only.