#7: Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Barber Motorsports Park

Practice date: Friday, April 28

Round: 4/17

Total laps: 90 Laps

Total race distance: 207 miles/333.13 km

Length: 2.38 miles/3.83 km

Number of turns: 17

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 – 3:15 p.m. CT

Saturday, 2:00 – 3:15 p.m. CT Green Flag: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. CT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 2:00 p.m. CT on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 8th, 01:07.0771

Total Laps: 15

“The car is in the window, and I’m happy with the balance. There are obviously a few changes that we have to make for it to be a little bit better, but we’re in a good spot to have a good day tomorrow and Sunday.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 11th, 01:07.2483

Total Laps: 21

“That’s a good start to the weekend. There were too many cars out there, honestly, but everyone is dealing with it. I feel like we have a great car to have a positive weekend and, hopefully, we can rebound from what’s been a difficult last two events.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 21st, 01:07.7901

Total Laps: 23

“Not super happy with today. The traffic was an issue, but I don’t think we have a top-six car right now. There’s some stuff to work on, but I’m not too worried about it. We just have to get the balance a bit more in the window and we should be good.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“It was a pretty solid start to the weekend, from my perspective. A lot of the session was interrupted, and then at the end, there was a lot of traffic. It was a real classic INDYCAR session where we can’t just look at the timing sheet and determine how quick we were. We will work on a few things with the curb modification in Turns 7, 8 and 9. It’s been an evolution for some people, so we’re going to look at that section closely.”