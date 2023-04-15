Source: Team PR

Ericsson Seizes Front Row Start in Long Beach; All 4 CGR Cars Qualify Top-12

All four Chip Ganassi Racing Hondas advanced to the second stage of qualifying today at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, with three also moving on to the Fast 6.

Marcus Ericsson notched a career best qualifying result on a street course and will start tomorrow’s race from P2 position. He exhibited superb pace and was just 0.0375 seconds behind the pole sitter.

Alex Palou qualified P4 in the No. 10 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda. In 2022, Palou secured a podium finish after starting the race in P3.

Scott Dixon claimed a P5 starting position after advancing through to Fast 6 competition. Dixon has secured 4 podium finishes at Long Beach before, including a win in 2015 (2021: P3; 2019: P3; 2016: P2).

Marcus Armstrong pushed through to the second round of qualifying before unfortunately making contact with the tires in turn nine. He will lead the No. 11 American Legion Honda into the race from P12 position.

Marcus Ericsson

No. 8 Huski Chocolate Honda

“It was a great result for the whole team. Four cars in the top-12 and three in the Fast 6. P2 for us in the Huski Chocolate Honda, which is tied for the best qualifying in my INDYCAR career. I’m really happy about that. It was a really good qualifying and the car was amazing all the way through.”

Alex Palou

No. 10 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda

“I’m quite happy. We made it with three cars into the Fast 6, so it was a huge day for the team. Unfortunately, we missed out by just a bit on pole. But starting P4 and it is going to be a great day tomorrow. We’ll see if we can get to victory lane.

Scott Dixon

No. 9 PNC Bank Honda“A bit of an up-and-down session. Q2 was a little strange with the red and trying to figure out what to do on tires. A little disappointed with Q3. We had a pretty big shift from set to set which made it tough to read, and maybe didn’t press hard enough on that first lap. It’s good to see three Ganassi cars in there, but we definitely could have done more.”

Marcus Armstrong

No. 11 American Legion Honda

“Disappointing end to a promising day. We were off to a great start and found solid pace to get through to the final 12. Unfortunately, we found an issue with the car that ended the day for us, but I know we can race from where we are and I’m looking forward to getting after it with the team tomorrow.”