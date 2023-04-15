Chip Ganassi Racing flashed impressive pace today in the opening practice of the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Scott Dixon, just hours after being announced as an inductee to the National Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, registered the second-fastest lap time in the practice session.

Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou finished among the top-six fastest times, while Marcus Armstrong posted the best mark among his rookie class.

CGR will return to the track for a second practice tomorrow at 11:45 a.m. ET before the qualifying session kicks off at 3:05 p.m. ET. Coverage is available on Peacock for both Saturday sessions.

Scott Dixon

No. 9 PNC Bank Honda“It was a pretty up-and-down session. There was a lot of traffic out there with everybody trying to get their tire temperatures right. We finished second; One spot better would have been nice. We’ve got a lot of work to do overnight but we rolled off well and I think all four cars have a real good shot.”

Marcus Ericsson

No. 8 Huski Chocolate Honda

“I think it was a good session for us. We rolled off with strong cars, as usual, and felt comfortable out there. We made some changes that we had planned and we got some good reads. We’ll do some homework tonight and see what’s best for tomorrow, but we’re definitely in the mix. The car feels good and I’m confident out there. This atmosphere is great with a lot of fans out here already, so it’s going to be a great weekend.”

Alex Palou

No. 10 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda

“As always, practice was working through the field of traffic. But the No. 10 Ridgeline Lubricants car was really good on blacks. Let’s see how it is tomorrow on softs but it’s always good to be driving here in Long Beach.”