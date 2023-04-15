Source: Team PR

Arrow McLaren 2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Practice and Qualifying Report

Streets of Long Beach

Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, April 15

Round: 3/17

Total laps: 85 Laps

Total race distance: 167.30 miles/269.24 km

Length: 1.97 miles/3.17 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Green Flag: Sunday, 12:45 p.m. PT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. PT on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: 1st, 01:05.9982

Total Laps: 24

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: 3rd, 01:06.5906

Round 2: 2nd, 1:06.3993

Firestone Fast Six: 6th, 01:06.6039

Starting Position: P6

“We sold ourselves short on that first attempt in Q2, which made us put on a second set of tires to end the session which meant we wouldn’t have a fresh set for Q3. That put us at a disadvantage with some of the other guys, especially Kyle Kirkwood. In Q3, I was on a good lap, not as good as what Kirkwood threw down. I knew I would have to bring out a mega lap on used tires in order to get Kirkwood. Obviously being a racing driver, I went for it and lost a little bit of time in Turn 9 being a little greedy, but we’re starting sixth tomorrow. We’ll give ourselves a good race car and we’ll see what we can pull off tomorrow.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: 6th, 01:06.2332

Total Laps: 20

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: 4th, 01:07.0130

Round 2: 10th, 01:06.7317

Starting Position: P10

”P10 in qualifying for Long Beach. It’s one of those where I’m not super stoked but not super disappointed. I think it’s good that P10 means a bad day. We were looking really good, and then it was just a one-lap shoot out in the end, and we just couldn’t get the tires going. So we were just not quick enough in that shoot out, but I don’t think that represented our true pace. I think we’ll be strong in the race. In warm-up tomorrow, we’ll rebuild the car for race mode and see where we’re at.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: 20th, 01:07.0613

Total Laps: 19

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: 5th, 01:07.0328

Round 2: 11th, 01:07.1049

Starting Position: P11

”That was disappointing. I think we definitely had the potential to transfer to the Firestone Fast Six, but the timing of the red flag didn’t work out for us. Ultimately, we’re still a couple of changes away from where we want to be, but I think the team is showing good pace. We’re in a decent, acceptable spot for tomorrow, so we’ll try and make the most of it.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“We thought we’d get a little more out of today. Unfortunate timing of the red flag in Q2, kind of compromised all three cars there in the end. We chose to play it safe there by running a second set of new Firestone Reds in Q2 to make sure we put ourselves up at the top. We were on probably for third place there when we had a lock in Turn 9 with Pato, but this is a good chance for the team to show what we’re made of tomorrow. Three cars in the top 12—there’s no reason we can’t have a good day tomorrow.”