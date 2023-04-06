By Steve Wittich

The 19 drivers that took part in the season-opening INDY NXT by Firestone race were joined by Jack William Miller (No. 40 Abel Motorsports) on a chilly April morning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for an open test on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

It was chilly enough that INDYCAR pushed the 10 am start to 11 am, canceling a scheduled lunch break to compensate for the lost time.

Each entry was allotted two sets of Firestone INDY NXT tires for the day of testing. These tires were the exact construction and compound utilized at the St. Petersburg season opener.

There were two red flags in the first half of the five hours of testing. Both were for tow-ins.

Andretti Autosport veteran Hunter McElrea led the first half of the session with a lap time of 74.6257 seconds. Despite a cold and dirty track, that lap was below the track record set by Ed Jones during qualifying in 2016 and 1.7 seconds quicker than last year’s pole lap set by Linus Lundqvist.

INDY NXT by Firestone timesheet at the halfway point of testing

RANKCAR NO.NAMETEAMFAST LAPDIFF.TOTAL LAPS
127Hunter McElreaAndretti Autosport1:14.6257——30
26Christian RasmussenHMD Motorsports1:14.6881-0.062419
347Enaam AhmedCape Motorsports1:14.8663-0.240622
451Jacob AbelAbel Motorsports1:14.9739-0.348222
575Matteo NanniniJuncos Hollinger Racing1:14.9749-0.349216
676Reece GoldJuncos Hollinger Racing1:14.9837-0.35823
726Louis FosterAndretti Autosport1:15.0388-0.413122
821Kyffin SimpsonHMD Motorsports1:15.0522-0.426529
939Nolan SiegelHMD Motorsports1:15.0705-0.444829
1010Rasmus LindhHMD Motorsports1:15.1053-0.479629
1199Ernie Francis Jr.HMD Motorsports1:15.1249-0.499231
1298Jagger JonesCape Motorsports1:15.2376-0.611928
133Josh GreenHMD Motorsports1:15.3162-0.690529
1468Danial FrostHMD Motorsports1:15.3368-0.711124
157Christian BogleHMD Motorsports1:15.3712-0.745524
1629James RoeAndretti Autosport1:15.4343-0.808624
1728Jamie ChadwickAndretti Autosport1:15.5200-0.894328
1814Josh PiersonHMD Motorsports1:15.6274-1.001728
1957Colin KaminskyAbel Motorsports1:15.6283-1.002620
2040Jack William MillerAbel Motorsports1:16.3011-1.675411