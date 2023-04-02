Five-time Texas winner, Scott Dixon will roll off P2 for Sunday’s PPG375

Ganassi teammates Takuma Sato and Alex Palou to start sixth and seventh

Honda notches five of top-10 starting spots for the second round of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 1, 2023) – Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon will be pursuing a record-extending sixth Texas Motor Speedway INDYCAR win in Sunday’s PPG 376, after qualifying on the front row today aboard his #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Dixon already has a record five NTT INDYCAR SERIES wins at TMS, seeing the checkered flag first in 2008, 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2021, four of which came with Honda power. His Honda-powered Ganassi teammates, Takuma Sato and Alex Palou will also roll off in the top-10 for tomorrow’s 250-lap race—starting sixth and seventh respectively.

Joining them in the top-10 on the grid are David Malukas, ninth for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, and Colton Herta rounding out the top 10 and the first of three consecutive Andretti Autosport cars on the starting grid.

PPG 375 Honda Qualifying Results

2 nd Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 th Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 th David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda 10 th Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 11 th Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 12 th Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 16 th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 20 th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda

Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 21 st Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 22 nd Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 23 rd Sting Ray Robb -R Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 24 th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 27 th Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 28th Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Scott Dixon (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) will start on the front row after qualifying second today, seeking his record-extending sixth INDYCAR win at Texas: “I think we had a pretty good day, for all of the Ganassi cars. Would’ve been nice to qualify one place higher [the pole], but we’re on the front row. It was nice to get some ‘high line’ practice in as well [in the session following qualifying], so we’re pretty pleased with everything, to be honest. Looking forward to tomorrow.”

David Malukas (#51 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda) qualified ninth: “That was really good. Looking at the times, it’s the ‘Big Three’ [teams] and then us, so I’m really happy with that. To get the absolute maximum [out of the car], I reckon we were 99% of the way there [in qualifying]. I had a little bit of a [tire] scrub in Turns one and two, but I think with the car we had we really max’ed it out the best we could. I’m very happy.”

David Salters (President and Technical Director, Honda Performance Development) on today’s qualifying: “Big shout out to Chip Ganassi Racing and Scott Dixon for a great performance to earn a front row start in Texas. The teams and HPD have been working hard for this very specific track. There’s still work to do, but a lot can happen here in the race. We’re looking forward to tomorrow. It’s great to be in Texas, y’all! Yee-Haw!”

Fast Facts

Alex Palou has qualified seventh in both opening races in the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES; the 2021 series champion also qualified seventh last month at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Honda-powered drivers have won 13 times at Texas in Indy car competition, starting in 2004 with a 1-2 finish for Andretti Green Racing [now Andretti Autosport] teammates Tony Kanaan and Dario Franchitti.

This weekend’s EXPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway is the first of five oval races that will be held in the 2023 season.

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Sunday’s 248-lap PPG 375 starts at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

Honda Racing social media content and video links from Texas can be found on:

