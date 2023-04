By Steve Wittich Good morning from Texas Motor Speedway and Fort Worth, Texas, where the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will be busy with two standard practices, a high-line practice and qualifying. Here is today’s schedule: TIMEEVENT7:18amSunrise7:30amGate 4 Opens8am – 8:10amNTT INDYCAR SERIES Two State Pit Limiter Practice8:10am – 9amNTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #19:30am – 10amNASCAR Craftsman…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.