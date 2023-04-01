CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

PPG 375

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FT. WORTH, TEXAS

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIFYING REPORT

APRIL 1, 2023

FELIX ROSENQVIST PUTS CHEVROLET ON POLE AT TEXAS – SECOND CONSECUTIVE NTT P1 AWARD AT 1.5-MILE TRACK

Four Team Chevy Drivers in Top-Five Qualifiers for PPG 375

Fourth Career NTT P1 for No, 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Driver

FT. WORTH – (APRIL 1, 2023) – For the second consecutive year, Felix Rosenqvist put his No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet on the pole at Texas Motor Speedway. It is the fourth NTT P1 Award of his INDYCAR Series career. This is the seventh pole for Chevrolet since 2012 when the Bowtie Brand returned with the 2.2 liter Twin Turbocharged Direct Injected V6.

With a two-lap average speed of 220.264, Rosenqvist leads four Team Chevy drivers starting in the top-five for the 250-lap on Sunday.

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet starts third; Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, rolls off fourth and Pato O’Ward, No, 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet will start fifth

The PPG 375 will take the green flag Sunday, April 2 at 12:00 p.m. ET live on NBC, Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 160.

FELIX ROSENQVIST, NO. 6 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET:

“Waiting for most of the field to run is kind of what we went through last year. It was funny how similar that was to 2022. We have a great, great car! Thanks to McLaren, NTT DATA, Chevrolet and all our partners for just doing a phenomenal job to put us in this position. All three of us are quick and it’s always in the details by the team you know. It’s flat out just trying to shorten that track distance. And it worked out.

“It’s nice. I don’t know if you will really want to lead this race because of fuel. So maybe I’ll drop back a couple of sessions. We will kind of have to figure that out tomorrow, depending on how the car feels and race trim we have. It’s nice man. It’s nice to be in the beehive. Big field nowadays and fun.

“Great car. Arrow McLaren just gave us a weapon today again. I think we kind of just built on last year. Maybe it’s a good thing to start out early, I don’t know. The track kind of warmed up, so we’ll take it. Big thanks to all of our partners. Velo, NTT, Arrow, they’ve done just a phenomenal job. I think we’ve always been good here, but this is a whole different confidence level compared to last year. Let’s try to wrap it up tomorrow.”

On team confidence with him and the team…

“I think it is. It’s definitely a calm, and we’re all pretty nice and calm. Everyone at the No. 6 car, especially, I think we’re just kind of doing our thing. Not looking much at the others, and we were chatting there ‘Let’s not celebrate too early here.’ You never know if there’s a magic wind putting Marcus (Ericsson) into P1, but it was an amazing qualifying. I don’t think we could have done much better with what we had. Big thanks to everyone.”