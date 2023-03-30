Source: Event PR

PPG PRESIDENT & CEO TIM KNAVISH LEADS DIGNITARIES FOR SUNDAY’S PPG 375 NTT INDYCAR SERIES RACE

FORT WORTH, Texas (MARCH 29, 2023) – Tim Knavish, PPG president and chief executive officer, will serve as the honorary Victory Lane Trophy Presenter among the key dignitary roles for Sunday’s PPG 375 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Knavish has spent more than three decades with PPG in various executive roles and was named the company’s president and CEO on Jan. 1.

He previously served as PPG’s Chief Operating Officer before the company announced this past October that the Pittsburgh native would succeed Chairman and CEO Michael McGarry in the role of CEO at the outset of the current year. McGarry, who served as CEO since 2015, moved into the role of Executive Chairman.

Knavish will have the honor of presenting the winner of the PPG 375 (11:15 a.m. CT, TV: NBC and Peacock, Radio: INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM) with the PPG 375 trophy.

PPG also will honor two of its business partners by designating them for the other primary dignitary roles. Darren Huggins, Berkshire Hathaway National Collision Director will be the Grand Marshal and provide the start command. DK Painting owner Danny Katave will serve as the Honorary Starter and wave the green flag to commence the PPG 375, the second race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Dignitaries list for the PPG 375 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race:

· Grand Marshal: Berkshire Hathaway National Collision Director Darren Huggins.

· Honorary Starter: DK Painting owner Danny Katave.

· Victory Lane Trophy Presenter: PPG president and chief executive officer Tim Knavish.

· National Anthem: Kate Cowling of Paradise, Texas.

· Invocation: Bret Shisler of Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries.

· Color Guard: Grapevine Police Department. Dignitaries for Saturday’s SPEEDYCASH.COM 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race:

· Grand Marshal: Community Choice Financial President Bill Baker.

· Honorary Starter: Community Choice Financial Senior Vice President of Marketing Raechel Peters.

· National Anthem: Paige Johnsey of Sardis, Ark.

· Victory Lane Trophy Presenter: Community Choice Financial Chief Executive Officer Kyle Hanson.

· Invocation: Bret Shisler of Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries.

· Color Guard: Grapevine Police Department.

