Honda in Texas
- This weekend’s EXPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway will be the first oval race of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, held on the 1.5-mile super speedway where Honda’s Scott Dixon won the opening round of a double-header INDYCAR weekend in 2021.
- Honda-powered drivers have won 13 times at Texas in Indy car competition, starting in 2004 with a 1-2 finish for Andretti Green Racing [now Andretti Autosport] teammates Tony Kanaan and Dario Franchitti.
- In 2021, Dixon dominated for his fifth career victory at TMS, and second consecutive Texas Motor Speedway win, leading a race-high 206 laps. Honda drivers led every lap of the 212-lap event, with Dixon’s Chip Ganassi teammate, Palou, leading the other six laps. Dixon’s previous Honda-powered wins at TMS came in 2008, 2018 and 2020.
- Other Honda-powered winners at TMS include Helio Castroneves (2006, 2009), Sam Hornish, Jr. (2007), Ryan Briscoe (2010), Dario Franchitti (2011, Race 1) and Will Power (2011, Race 2). The late Justin Wilson scored his final Indy car victory here in 2012, while Graham Rahal claimed victory in 2016’s weather-delayed event.
Where to Watch
- Television coverage of Sunday’s 248-lap PPG 375 starts at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).
2023 Honda NTT INDYCAR SERIES Lineup
- Honda will present an impressive lineup in Texas for the first oval race of 2023, all utilizing the Honda HI23TT twin-turbo V6 engine and Dallara chassis:
Andretti Autosport
- #26 Colton Herta (W)
- #27 Kyle Kirkwood
- #28 Romain Grosjean
- #29 Devlin DeFrancesco
Chip Ganassi Racing
- #8 Marcus Ericsson (W)
- #9 Scott Dixon (C) (W)
- #10 Alex Palou (C) (W)
- #11 Takuma Sato (W)
Dale Coyne Racing
– with HMD Motorsports
- #18 David Malukas
– with Rick Ware Racing
- #51 Sting Ray Robb (R)
Meyer Shank Racing
- #60 Simon Pagenaud (C) (W)
- #06 Helio Castroneves (W)
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
- #15 Graham Rahal (W)
- #30 Jack Harvey
- #45 Christian Lundgaard
C – IndyCar Series Champion W – Race Winner R – 2023 Series Rookie