Ranken Tech College McLaren Pit Tour

Tuesday 28 March

INDIANAPOLIS – McLaren Racing Engage launches its first North American partnership with Path to the Pits for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Path to the Pits, a budding charitable organization aimed to create a more diverse and inclusive talent pipeline in motorsport, first teamed up with Arrow McLaren in 2022 to begin its efforts in exposing young adults to racing careers through networking and trackside access.

Path to the Pits, which focuses on making motorsport more accessible to underrepresented groups, joins the other McLaren Racing Engage programs centered on female representation, diversity and inclusivity which include the Women’s Engineering Society, EqualEngineers, Smallpiece Trust and Creative Access.

Through the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Path to the Pits will activate at multiple races, working with local colleges and tech education programs to host young adults focused on STEM careers. The program will introduce them to racing and the wide range of careers within motorsport.

The first event of 2023 will take place during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach April 14-16 where 25-30 participants will have an immersive experience, touring the paddock, networking with and learning from industry insiders and gaining resume and career guidance. Path to the Pits will activate at the Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend May 20-21 and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix June 2-4. Additional race weekend events will be announced through the season.

In addition to the at-track events, Path to the Pits participants will have exclusive invitations to virtual panels and discussions with industry insiders and professionals as well as ongoing career guidance through resume reviews, interview preparation tips and networking opportunities.

Young adults who are interested in learning more about motorsports and this program can visit www.path2pits.com and register to receive more information.

Kate O’Hara-Hatchley, Head of Diversity, Early Careers & Development for McLaren Racing, said:

“Welcoming Path to the Pits as our first North American partner of the McLaren Racing Engage program is not only exciting but important as well. We’re committed as an organization to grow accessibility and inclusivity in motorsport , and to do so requires investment and creative solutions. Partnering with Path to the Pits helps us do both.”

Vicky Martinez Muela, Founder and President, Path to the Pits, said:

“McLaren Engage has done so much to elevate the work of nonprofit organizations working toward inclusivity in motorsport. The charitable organizations McLaren Engage sponsors in the UK are doing impactful work, and to be included among them, and the first in North America, is an unbelievable honor. In the United States, Arrow McLaren is leading the way in partnering with programs that support their sustainability goals, including Path to the Pits. With their dynamic support, the 2023 season will be filled with significance, purpose and value for our organization.”