INDIANAPOLIS, IN (MARCH 16, 2023) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is taking another strong step forward with its Indianapolis 500 program with the signing of 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay who will lead the Chevrolet-powered No. 23 entry at the 107th running of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ set for May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Florida native, who also won the 2012 IndyCar Series championship and owns 18 career IndyCar victories, has amassed a body of work at Indianapolis that started with a sixth-place finish as a rookie and includes two front-row starts, five starts inside the top seven, and six top-ten finishes, including his defining victory at the Brickyard.

Among the most respected drivers of his generation, Hunter-Reay is also renowned for his team-building talents and technical prowess, both of which Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) sought while pursuing the Boca Raton, FL, driver to join its Indy 500 program where he’ll partner with the previously announced Stefan Wilson who will drive the No. 24 Chevy.

DRR’s driver lineup for Indianapolis might be new, but after working as teammates at their former team in 2018 and 2021, Hunter-Reay and Wilson bring immediate chemistry to the effort.

Hunter-Reay’s IndyCar achievements also complement and parallel a piece of DRR history: As a dual IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner, Hunter-Reay follows the legendary Al Unser Jr, a two-time IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner, and fellow American who drove for the team at the Speedway in 2006. 2004 Indy 500 champion Buddy Rice is also a former DRR driver at the Indy 500.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is coming off back-to-back top 10 finishes at Indianapolis where Dennis Reinbold has fielded 45 entries since 2000.

“I am thrilled to have Ryan Hunter-Reay join our lineup for the 2023 Indianapolis 500,” said Reinbold, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team owner. “Ryan is a proven winner at the Speedway, winning in 2014, and is a tremendously talented driver who is a great addition to our team for this year’s 500.”

Hunter-Reay returns to Chevrolet power which he has had immense success within his career. His 2012 IndyCar Series championship was powered by the acclaimed manufacturer based in Detroit, Michigan. Even though his time with Chevrolet was relatively short, five of his wins were earned with the American auto manufacturer.

“I’ve been eager to share this news for quite some time. This partnership with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing presents a unique opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get back on track at IMS,” said Hunter-Reay. “I feel laser-focused and energized. The Indy 500 isn’t just a motor race, for me; it’s a way of life.

“I was incredibly attracted to the fact that DRR is a streamlined program that puts all of its energy into the month of May. I guess you can say I’m going back to my roots, considering how I started my IndyCar career with smaller teams that took the fight to the bigger efforts and won. If you look at DRR’s record at Indy and their impressive recent results, the pool of talented engineers and crew; it’s a perfect fit.”

Prior to deciding to join DRR for the month of May, Hunter-Reay visited the team at its Indianapolis base and saw the potential to combine his considerable experience with DRR’s veteran staff and push the program to greater heights.

“Dennis Reinbold embodies everything the Indy 500 is about,” Ryan said. “He is, without a doubt, one of the Indy 500’s most passionate entrants. I look forward to working with him, the entire team, and my teammate Stefan Wilson.”

Practice for the Indianapolis 500 is set to begin Tuesday, May 16, with qualifications scheduled for Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. The 107th edition of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will take place on Sunday, May 28.