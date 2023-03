By Patrick Stephan An update on the cars damaged during NTT INDYCAR Series Practice #2. When I checked at 12:30pm ET (practice ended a little after 11am ET), Devlin DeFrancesco’s car has been repaired by Andretti Autosport. Team told me they had to do both left side suspensions and the left side floor. Not quite…



