St. Petersburg, FL (Friday, March 3, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing has the two youngest drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES this season with David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) and Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) and the pair of 21-year-old “Young Guns” is ready to take on the field.

Malukas Carries 2022 Experience into Sophomore Season

St. Petersburg, FL (Friday, March 3, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) is looking to continue where he left off last year as he enters his sophomore season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Malukas will be making his second start at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg this weekend and his 18th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start.

In his debut race last year on the streets of St. Petersburg, the rookie started 24th and finished 26th after contact with the wall about a quarter of the way into the race.

Malukas is looking to redeem himself this weekend as he now brings with him a full season of acquired knowledge and experience.

In 2022, Malukas had a best finish of second at World Wide Technology Raceway and a best starting position of fifth (Toronto). He finished in the top 10 three times and started in the top 10 seven times.

He ended up second in the Rookie of the Year battle.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“I’m excited to be back in St. Petersburg and to be kicking off the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. I can’t wait to get back in the car. The Dale Coyne Racing with HMD team has been working really hard in the off season getting ready for 2023. We finished the last part of the season strong last year and I hope we can continue where we left off and keep building on that as we move forward. It’s also been great working with Sting Ray (Robb), we’ve gotten along really well, and I’ve been happy to share some of the knowledge I learned here last year in my first race that can hopefully help him and the team this weekend. In all my years of racing this is probably the most excited I’ve been to start a season. A little bit nervous going into it but much, much more excited!”

Robb Excited to Make NTT INDYCAR SERIES Debut in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg, FL (Friday, March 3, 2023) – Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) is making his official NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg this weekend after finishing second in the INDY NXT by Firestone Championship last year.

Sting Ray Robb has competed multiple times on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn street circuit in St. Petersburg in Indy Pro 2000 and INDY NXT by Firestone but this will be his first outing at the track as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver.

In his most recent race in St. Petersburg, in INDY NXT, he placed fourth last season after starting third.

Robb finished second in the INDY NXT by Firestone championship last year on the strength of 11 top five finishes, eight podiums, two poles and 99% of laps completed in 14 races, which included the win at Laguna Seca.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“I’m ready to kick off the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season here in St. Petersburg this weekend. I’m really excited for this first race. I’m a rookie this year so I don’t really have a baseline yet. I’m going to be focusing on working well with the team, being more efficient and learning as much as I can. This field of drivers is stacked so I know I’ll have my work cut out for me but I’m happy with where the car is rolling into the weekend. I’ve also learned a lot from my teammate David (Malukas) who was a rookie here last year, so hopefully I can utilize that to my advantage this year and have a good debut weekend for me and the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team.”