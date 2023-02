By Steve Wittich Since Josef Newgarden’s fourth-place championship finish in 2016, full-season Ed Carpenter Racing drivers have finished between 12th and 18th eight times. The team has brought in new faces to help them move up the grid. “We’ve been able to bring in some new people, explained team owner Ed Carpenter. “We lost a…



