Source: Team PR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb. 27, 2023) – Kustom Entertainment and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) will combine their efforts this coming weekend to host multi-platinum entertainer and TV/film actor Trace Adkins. Adkins will participate in a key role on the pre-race grid of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding this weekend, March 3-5.

Adkins will perform the national anthem as two F-16 Fighting Falcons from Homestead Air Reserve Base fly over the track and the color guard from American Legion Post 273 Madeira Beach presents the flags.

Trace Adkins has sold over 11 million albums, charted 40 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart, earned numerous awards and multiple Grammy Award nominations, plus garnered over two billion streams since his debut in 1996. A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, he’s also known for notable roles as an actor in film and television, including voice-overs for Firestone commercials. Recently, Adkins set out for his headline Somewhere in America tour which spans coast-to-coast throughout this year.

“It is always a distinct honor to perform our national anthem at any event, but it’s an extra thrill to kick off the start of the Firestone Grand Prix,” said Trace Adkins. “As a longtime auto racing fan, I look forward to attending the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

Trace Adkins will perform at Country Roots Festival in Kansas City, Kansas on May 13th. This is the first festival Kustom 440, a division of Kustom Entertainment, will produce and promote Trace Adkins and other musicians as part of Country Roots Festival.

“We are honored and excited to host such an accomplished performer not only at our Country Roots Festival but here at St. Pete.” said Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment. “We look forward to introducing Trace to the RLL family and our No. 30 NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Jack Harvey.”

“I can’t wait to take the green flag for the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in my No. 30 Kustom Entertainment Indy car,” added Jack Harvey. “The race was already a must-see event and having Trace Adkins with us on race day and performing the national anthem will make it even more so. Kustom Entertainment has absolutely been killing it recently!”