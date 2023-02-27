McLaren Racing today announced its partnership with Mission Foods, a market-leading global food brand, will continue with a multi-year extension. Mission Foods has been an Official Partner of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2020.

Mission Foods is a world-famous snack brand known for its tortilla-branded products, spanning 112 countries. It produces a wide range of corn and flour tortillas, wraps, flatbreads and chips, as well as other customized food products and snacks catering to each country’s consumer.

Across the 2022 season, Mission Foods successfully rolled out a number of trackside activations and fan offerings, including competitions to win race tickets and the 2FAST2TASTY campaign. 2FAST2TASTY is a fan-facing content series featuring the Arrow McLaren team and drivers, showcasing bespoke recipe recommendations based on healthy and fun products from Mission Foods’ diverse offering.

Mission Foods and Arrow McLaren share a motivation to grow the reach and fanbase of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Since 2021, the two brands have collaborated to bring the sport, Arrow McLaren team, and Mission Foods products to fans through interactive opportunities in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Indianapolis, and Greater Bay Area markets. These events will continue in 2023, with details of an event marking the Texas Indy 375 to be announced in the coming weeks.

Mission Foods branding will be represented across team kit, driver suits and the three Arrow McLaren Chevrolets, piloted by Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi.

Matt Dennington, Executive Director, Partnerships and Accelerator, McLaren Racing, said:

“We are delighted to announce an extension to our partnership with Mission Foods, a brand that has helped Arrow McLaren connect with its fans in fun, authentic ways. It is fantastic to see our partnership continue to evolve as it enters its fourth season, and we are excited to continue racing together.”

Juan Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Foods, said:

“We are excited and proud to continue our partnership with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Both Mission Foods and McLaren Racing have a strong commitment to excellence, and this partnership exemplifies our commitment to motorsports.”