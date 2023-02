By Steve Wittich The green flag to start the first day of NTT INDYCAR SERIES testing at The Thermal Club came out at 9:04 am. The sun was shining, and the temperature was 52F. In the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin was the first car on the track as most of the field…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.