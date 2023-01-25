ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (January 24, 2023) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (KEI), a newly formed subsidiary of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) that will develop and produce events and concerts, will be the primary sponsor of Jack Harvey’s No. 30 Honda-powered entry at seven NTT INDYCAR SERIES events beginning in 2023 in a new multi-year agreement.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc. is the newest venture for Digital Ally, an RLL partner since 2019. Stan Ross, the CEO of Digital Ally has a long family history in the music industry and will serve as CEO of KEI. His father was a pioneer in the guitar amplifier business, founding Kustom Amplifiers in the 1960’s. The amplifiers, guitars and foot pedals created by Kustom and Ross Inc. were used by some of the all-time great musicians, including John Fogerty, Johnny Cash, The Jackson 5, and Sheryl Crow to name a few. Over the years, Ross has had his own record label and supported musicians as they climbed the charts.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and are looking forward to an exciting year of racing and concerts,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment, Inc. “Our plan is to use our relationships we have established with other RLL corporate partners and cross-promote music and racing throughout the United States.”

In 2021 Digital Ally acquired TicketSmarter, a national ticketing platform that provides primary and secondary ticketing services to their clients and in 2022 both managements began identifying venues, music acts and ticketing opportunities that could be leveraged, creating greater growth for KEI. Kustom Entertainment includes three divisions – Kustom 440 concert productions; TicketSmarter; and BirdVu Jets a private aviation and charter broker business.

Kustom Entertainment’s first large scale event, Country Roots Festival, will be held in Kansas City on May 13. The event features country music sensations such as Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Gabby Barrett, Clay Walker, Jo Dee Messina, and Lonestar.

Parent company, Digital Ally, has been a partner of the RLL team since 2019 and has featured its Shield™ Health Protection Products line on the No. 30 entry from 2020-2022. For 2023, Kustom Entertainment, Inc. will be primary sponsor of Harvey’s entry at races in St. Petersburg, Long Beach, both road course races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Detroit, Nashville and Portland as well as a season-long associate sponsor. Artists performing at Kustom 440 events will be invited to attend the races and add their branding to the KEI livery.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with Stan Ross and the Digital Ally companies,” said Mike Lanigan, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Bobby Rahal and David Letterman. “Having known Stan for years, it is an honor to help increase the exposure for his newest venture with Kustom Entertainment, Inc., which will undoubtedly be a success.”

“It is always exciting to align with a new company, and especially one that has such a clear vision and path going forward like Kustom Entertainment, Inc. has,” added Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “Stan and his team have so much passion for their objectives, which is contagious. We are excited and flattered to represent them and are looking forward to watching the company grow.”

Since 2019, Digital Ally and RLL joined forces to give fans an unprecedented live look inside the team’s garage during preparations for the Indianapolis 500 via cameras mounted there. For 2023, the cameras will follow preparations for drivers Harvey and teammates Graham Rahal and Christian Lundgaard for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 3-5, with the race being broadcast live on NBC. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.