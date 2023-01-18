Plainfield, IL (Wednesday, January 18, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing has signed the 2022 INDY NXT by Firestone driver Sting Ray Robb to pilot its No. 51 Honda powered entry for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Robb finished second in the INDY NXT by Firestone championship last year on the strength of 11 top five finishes, eight podiums, two poles and 99% of laps completed in 14 races, which included the win at Laguna Seca. He made his first unofficial outing with Dale Coyne Racing earlier this month during an impressive one-day test at Sebring international Raceway.

“This is an opportunity – a dream – that has been long in the making,” expressed Robb, who hails from Payette, Idaho. “I’m honored to join forces with Dale Coyne, Rick Ware and the whole organization. I am excited and grateful to be on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES grid for 2023. We had a great first test together in early January and I was very impressed with the efficiency of the DCR with RWR team and how well we worked together on our first day.

“Dale Coyne Racing has a historically distinguished program that has seen success with many drivers and most recently, with young, talented drivers. I’m looking forward to continuing in that trend and expecting some strong results as we enter my rookie season. My heroes are all those who have come alongside to make it possible for me to follow God’s calling in my life; and to them I say, ‘Thank You’. All the glory goes to God.”

The 21-year-old driver entered his first year of INDY NXT racing in 2021 after four years in the Road to Indy ladder system, which included winning the 2020 Indy Pro Championship thanks to seven wins, five poles, 11 total podium finishes and was the only driver to complete all 485 laps in the season.

With the addition of Robb as a teammate to David Malukas in the No. 18 HMD entry, the Dale Coyne Racing team will have the youngest driver lineup in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, with both drivers born in September of 2001.

“We’re very excited to have Sting Ray join our team,” shared Dale Coyne, Team co-Owner. “He is coming off a very strong INDY NXT season and he impressed us and performed very well earlier this month at our test. I think he and David will make a great pairing. With David continuing where he left off last year, and Sting Ray wanting to do well in his rookie season, we have two young and eager drivers who, I think, are a force to be reckoned with.”

Rick Ware Racing also shares Coyne’s views regarding the team’s new driver, and potential for the 2023 season.

“Dale and I have spent a lot of the off season testing and discussing driver options,” said Rick Ware, Team co-Owner. “Getting Sting Ray Robb on board to compete for the INDYCAR Rookie of the Year championship, as well as the Indy 500 Rookie of the Race honors, is pretty incredible. He’s young and already has multiple years in the IndyCar ladder system.

“I am really looking forward to another fresh driver and personality to the No. 51 team and partnership platforms. With Sting Ray’s road course experience, and Dale’s oval-track program, we are very optimistic.”

After receiving his first go-kart at the age of five, Sting Ray started running nationally when he was eight years old. He entered Cadet division events from 2010 to 2013 and finished second in America during his first season in the Junior ranks. In 2015, Robb won the Triple Crown of International Karting Championships; the Can-Am Karting Challenge, the Challenge of the Americas and the Florida Winter Tour. In 2016, he switched from go-karts to car racing and moved up the Road to Indy ranks through the years.

“I’ve had the privilege to work with Sting Ray and his family since 2017, when he transitioned from karting to formula cars. His development through the Road to Indy has been awesome to watch; both on and off track,” said Pieter Rossi, Principal, One Motorsports Marketing and Management. “As a rookie entering IndyCar, he has another opportunity to display his abilities as he takes the next step in his career. He will be a great ambassador and professional for IndyCar. He fully understands the responsibility of this opportunity.

“Working with Dale and Rick to secure Sting Ray Robb was enjoyable these past few months, and quite the silly season, I believe DCR’s youthful line up with Sting Ray and David will be very exciting for IndyCar.

“Last year we brought on Jonny Baker, a well-known industry professional to work with our young drivers. He’s a racer and gets it and we’re excited that our relationship with him is continuing in 2023. He will be handling trackside support for us working directly with Sting Ray and DCR at test and race events. The season cannot begin soon enough!”

Sting Ray will be making his official NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut when the 2023 season kicks off on the Streets of St. Petersburg March 3 to 5, 2023, but first he will be back in the #51 entry at The Thermal Club Open Test February 2 and 3, 2023.