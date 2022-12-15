THERMAL, California (December 15, 2022) – A month following the announcement of an entry in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 field, Cusick Motorsports has seen positive response leading into the Greatest Spectacle in Racing next May. The news had worldwide reach, ranging from California to the United Kingdom to Japan. The Cusick Motorsports and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing announcement was featured in notable news outlets, including articles within the Associated Press Sports, Forbes, NBC Sports and RACER as the team anticipates an exciting year ahead.

As the news of the announcement spread worldwide, the team saw positive results with over 275 article mentions, plus 163,000 impressions and 9,400 engagements across Cusick Motorsports and Stefan Wilson’s social media channels.

With the anticipation of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 growing closer, Cusick Motorsports is thrilled to announce CarBlip and Agromin as partners for the No. 24 Chevrolet entry.

CarBlip, the Auto Concierge, is revolutionizing the automotive industry. While competitors have focused on the used car market, CarBlip has been at the forefront of helping customers purchase or lease new cars on their terms. CarBlip provides pricing options and applies all available rebates and incentives to ensure customers get a great price and save valuable time.

“CarBlip is leading the way in the new car market with our innovative approach to the car buying process,” said Brian Johnson, CEO of CarBlip. “We provide every customer with a dedicated concierge that goes to work to find the perfect car. The company has built a competent concierge team to accomplish this. Our goal for 2023 is to add over one thousand concierges to the team to support our growing customer base. To be successful, you need to be passionate, build a great team and execute. Don Cusick and his partners represent these ideas, and we couldn’t be more excited to join forces again for the 2023 Indianapolis 500.”

Joining the Cusick Motorsports’ family of partners, Agromin is a California-based agriculture company that manufactures earth-friendly soil products and is one of the state’s largest organics recyclers serving over 200 communities. Through a safe, natural and sustainable process, Agromin takes more than 1 million tons of organic material and turns it into eco-friendly soil products. With the eco-friendly recycling process, healthier plants and gardens are grown as well as capitalizing on an opportunity to close the recycling loop—reducing greenhouse gas emissions and allowing for more room in landfills. Agromin is also a recipient of the U.S. Composting Council Composter of the Year accolades.

“The response to our initial announcement with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was nothing short of phenomenal,” commented Don Cusick, Founder & CEO of Cusick Motorsports. “It’s not just the racing world taking notice, the sports industry as a whole are seeing the partners we have associated ourselves with. It’s great to have CarBlip back with us again, they’ve been a great partner and we’re so excited to keep growing with them.

Agromin is a natural fit within our group of partners as well, with their forward-thinking approach they’re leading the way in earth-friendly soil products, which are more relevant now than ever before. There will be plenty more exciting news to come out of our camp before we hit the track in April, we’re just so excited about the momentum and incredible people trusting in us.”

Both CarBlip and Agromin join the No. 24 Chevrolet Cusick Motorsports entry with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing alongside existing partners including co-primary partner CareKeepers; LOHLA Sport; Sierra Pacific Windows and Sierra Pacific Industries; 181 Fremont Residences, a Jay Paul Company; Romak Iron Works; Mosaic Animal Care Group; The Thermal Club and Mr. and Mrs. James Lowes.

Partnership opportunities are still available for the 2023 Indianapolis 500. Touch base with Billy Morgan (Billy.Morgan@CusickMotorsports.com) to learn more about the opportunities available.

The Cusick Motorsports and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team are busy with preparations ahead of the 2023 Indianapolis 500 and Stefan Wilson will climb behind the wheel of the No. 24 Chevrolet for the IMS Oval Open Test on April 20-21, 2023.