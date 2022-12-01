Jamie Chadwick loads into the Andretti Autosport No. 28 INDY NXT by Firestone Dallara during the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ((Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment – Travis Hinkle)

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 1, 2022) – Andretti Autosport has signed three-time W Series Champion, Jamie Chadwick, to join Andretti Autosport for the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone season. Chadwick will make her American racing series debut in the No. 28 DHL Andretti Autosport Dallara and become the first female in 13 years to compete full-time in the INDY NXT championship.

DHL, the world’s leading express and logistics company, will serve as primary sponsor of Chadwick’s entry, partnering with Andretti Autosport and Jamie to grow the company’s long- standing partnership with the team, dating from 2010. Supporting Jamie Chadwick is a natural progression that aligns with DHL’s global values in creating inclusion for all, including the development of women around the world through its global partnerships and within its business.

The British racing driver joined the female free-to-enter championship, W Series in its inaugural season in 2019 and achieved two race victories and three podium finishes which saw Chadwick win the 2019 W Series Championship. Chadwick continued her positive trajectory claiming the 2021 and 2022 W Series Championships while being named as a Formula 1 Reserve Driver for Williams Racing. Jamie will remain part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy in 2023 with an enhanced role to be announced in due course.

DHL and Andretti Autosport, a pioneer in driver development, see this new signing of the first confirmed female in the 2023 INDY NXT championship as an important part of continuing to support the development of young talent, particularly in the male-dominated environment of racing.

Michael Andretti, CEO & Chairman, Andretti Autosport, said:

“Andretti Autosport is proud to be supporting Jamie alongside DHL for the 2023 INDY NXT season. Jamie’s successful career speaks for itself, but INDY NXT gives Jamie the opportunity to continue her development in a new type of racing. DHL is a long-standing team partner; we are happy to welcome them to the INDY NXT series and excited to welcome Jamie to the team. We’ve turned out five INDY NXT champions over the years and look forward to continuing our role in developing new talent.”

Mike Parra, CEO, DHL Express, Americas, said:

“DHL are proud to partner with Jamie as she takes the next progressive step in her motorsports career. As the most international company in the world, DHL has a strong focus on Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging. Jamie is a fantastic example of inclusion and women empowerment within motorsports. As the Number 1 Great Place to Work for a second year, we want to further reinforce our position with regards to diversity and inclusion and feel that the partnership with Jamie is a great platform do this through the values we both share.”

Jamie Chadwick, Driver, No. 28 DHL Dallara, said:

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Andretti Autosport for the 2023 INDY NXT season with DHL. My aim is always to challenge myself and continue my progression as a driver and this represents not only a big step up but also a big step toward my goal of competing in the highest categories of single-seater racing. Andretti Autosport’s standing in the sport is second to none and I hope to bring more success to such a prestigious team. I can’t wait to get started.”

Chadwick’s first race with Andretti Autosport will be on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the 2023 INDY NXT season opener March 3-5, 2023. She joins Andretti Autosport INDY NXT teammates Hunter McElrea (No. 27 Dallara) and Louis Foster (No. 26 Dallara) and becomes Andretti’s second full-time female driver alongside Catie Munnings who competes for Andretti United Extreme E.

Source: Team PR