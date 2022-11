EDITOR’S NOTE: This was originally posted this morning, but did not email due to a system error. Sorry for the delay! By Steve Wittich The series, most recently known as Indy Lights, will undergo a rebranding in 2023 to appeal to younger and emerging consumer audience. INDY NXT by Firestone will be the new moniker….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.