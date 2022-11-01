McLaren Racing and NTT DATA today announced a multiyear partnership with Arrow McLaren SP beginning with the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season on the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, driven by Felix Rosenqvist. In addition, NTT DATA will partner with Arrow McLaren SP on a fourth car entry in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 with Tony Kanaan, who will be racing in his 22nd Indy 500.

NTT DATA will be the Lead Partner on Felix’s No. 6 Chevrolet for 10 races in the 2023 season, highlighted by the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, NTT DATA’s home race at Texas Motor Speedway, the Indy 500, Music City Grand Prix on the Streets of Nashville and the season finale at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. In addition to Felix’s Indy 500 entry, NTT DATA will be a major sponsor on Tony’s Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet for the world-renowned race.

NTT DATA’s parent company NTT has been the title sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2019 and is committed to delivering innovation and advancing technology through its partnerships.

Looking ahead to the 107th Running of the Indy 500, Tony joins a lineup of Arrow McLaren SP drivers who have experience at the front of the grid in the iconic race. Alexander, newcomer to the team in 2023, won the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 and will race in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. Pato, who drives the No. 5 car, finished second in the 2022 race, followed by Felix in fourth last season. Tony secured third place in the race last year.

Tony’s resume includes an Indy 500 win in 2013, runner-up finish in 2004 and three third-place finishes over 21 appearances in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” He also has won 17 INDYCAR races and a series championship in 2004.

This will be the first year the Arrow McLaren SP team, led by Racing Director Gavin Ward, has a four-car lineup for the Indianapolis 500.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing:

“NTT DATA joining our great group of partners is a huge boost for Arrow McLaren SP. I’m thrilled they will be representing our No. 6 car as a Lead Partner and a major sponsor for our fourth entry in the Indy 500, piloted by Tony Kanaan. Tony proved last year he can compete with the best of them, and I’m excited to see him put on a show with our team next May.”



Bob Pryor, CEO NTT DATA Services, said:

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with McLaren, a long-term and valued client, and to demonstrate how sponsorships simultaneously build awareness and enhance business-to-business relationships. NTT DATA is also proud of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ growth with a strong international stable of drivers, great leadership from Penske Entertainment, and a passionate fan base attracted to the highly competitive product – where any driver can win in any weekend.”



Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP driver, said:

“I look forward to representing NTT DATA once again. They’re a great partner and are committed to the series. I welcome them to the McLaren Racing family and am ready to start the season off in St. Petersburg, racing the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. It will also be great to race alongside Tony and learn from him as we prepare for the Indy 500.”



Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren SP Indy 500 driver, said:

“I feel extremely lucky to get another shot racing in the Indy 500. I’m excited to work with Pato, Felix and Alexander and race with the Arrow McLaren SP team. My biggest battle in last year’s race was against these three drivers so working with them and driving with them will be exciting for all of us.”