Gavin Ward to become Racing Director for AMSP

Entering the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Gavin Ward, who joined the team in July this year as Director of Trackside Engineering, will take on the role of Racing Director at Arrow McLaren SP. Brian Barnhart is a new addition to the McLaren Racing family in the role of General Manager for the team.

In the role of Racing Director, Gavin will lead the technical performance team of Max Neyron (Director of Operations), Nick Snyder (Director of Performance) and Billy Vincent (Director of Competition), which will collectively drive the future performance of the racing team in the 2023 season and beyond.

The car communicator for Pato and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet is still being finalized, while Billy will stay in his role on the radio with Felix Rosenqvist for the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, and Brian will be the car communicator for Alexander Rossi and the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

Gavin Ward, Racing Director, Arrow McLaren SP said:

“I’m honored to step into this role and work alongside the other leaders to continue elevating Arrow McLaren SP and our competitiveness on the track. Max, Nick, Billy and I have worked really well together this past season, so we already have established an impressive baseline that will lead to a smooth start for 2023. I’m really excited to see what the team will do and welcome Brian to the team as well.”

Brian Barnhart, General Manager, Arrow McLaren SP said:

“I’m excited to join McLaren Racing as General Manager for Arrow McLaren SP. The team has made incredible strides in challenging the top teams for the championship over the past two seasons. AMSP is full of talent, from their drivers to the mechanics and every position in between, and I’m honored to join them.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing said:

“This leadership team has decades of racing success, with each bringing their own expertise to the group which will be a differentiator for the team as we grow to a three-car lineup in 2023 and continue to build on our heritage in the sport. Gavin has made a solid impact in the few short months he’s been with the team, and we welcome Brian and the years of INDYCAR experience he brings to the team.”