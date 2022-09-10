WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Date: Sunday, September 11
Round: 17/17
Total laps: 95 Laps
Total race distance: 212.61 miles/342.16 km
Length: 2.23 miles/3.60 km
Number of turns: 11
Session start times:
- Warm-Up: Sunday, 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 2:40 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2: 19th, 01:12.6659
Total Laps: 17
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 2: 1st, 01:11.3471
Round 2: 9th, 01:11.7285
Starting Position: P9
“In Round 1, Group 2, we did 71.3 second lap and tried to do the same in Round 2, but we were missing four tenths of that lap, so I’m not really sure what happened. Just kind of lacking grip a little bit, something on tire warmup or something I could have done different, but a top 10 is pretty solid. I would have been happy with a little bit higher starting position here, but I think I have a good opportunity tomorrow.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“I think we started to gamble a little early on the weekend with tire choice. I thought we were in pretty good shape having new prime tires there at the end. Ultimately, we just didn’t have the pace as the used red Firestones did. That’s what it is, though. I think we’re in a pretty good position for tomorrow. Both the No. 5 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets have good pace.”
“I’m bummed out that Felix wasn’t there in the Firestone Fast Six with Pato because I think he had the pace to do it but just didn’t get it done. Nonetheless, we’ve got a long race tomorrow. There’s going to be a lot of tire degradations. There’s going to be people coming and going and we’re going to try to make the best of it.”