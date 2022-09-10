“I think we started to gamble a little early on the weekend with tire choice. I thought we were in pretty good shape having new prime tires there at the end. Ultimately, we just didn’t have the pace as the used red Firestones did. That’s what it is, though. I think we’re in a pretty good position for tomorrow. Both the No. 5 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets have good pace.”



“I’m bummed out that Felix wasn’t there in the Firestone Fast Six with Pato because I think he had the pace to do it but just didn’t get it done. Nonetheless, we’ve got a long race tomorrow. There’s going to be a lot of tire degradations. There’s going to be people coming and going and we’re going to try to make the best of it.”