“It was an interesting day today, but it’s obviously nice to be back. This track is very tricky and has low grip because of the old surface. It’s particularly a challenge for the drivers and engineers, but we were lucky enough to test here last week and certainly had a good baseline coming out of the box.”



“The alternate Firestone tires are super interesting so far after Practice 1. I think some people actually went slower. We got a little bit faster but certainly not as fast as we thought we were going to be. Then, we saw Josef Newgarden put in a pretty good lap, but he was the only one.”



“We will have to figure it out tonight with those tires, and there’s certainly a lot of homework to do to put ourselves in a position to be on pole, but that’s what we’ll do. We have another practice session before quali tomorrow, so we’ll take advantage of that and see how it goes.”