“We came in here looking for a race win, and the way things played out, we didn’t really get an opportunity to go off-strategy at any one point, and we were just a tick off the Penskes all day. I thought we had a really good race pace for most of the stint, certainly for the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. Starting on Firestone blacks was a huge advantage it turns out. The primary tire didn’t respond so well in the middle to the end of the race. Felix was a victim of that. He struggled quite a bit on his primary tire stint but nonetheless battled back, both cars in the top ten. Pato with a P4, not what we wanted but still a great result, a great team day. Everybody did a great job in pit lane, on the timing stands, and our drivers did what they had to do – a lot to be proud of.”