2022 Grand Prix of Portland
Arrow McLaren SP
Practice and Qualifying Report
Portland International Raceway
Date: Sunday, September 4
Round: 16/17
Total laps: 110 Laps
Total race distance: 216.04 miles/347.68 km
Length: 1.96 miles/3.16 km
Number of turns: 12
Session start times:
- Green Flag: Sunday, 3:23 p.m ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2: 10th, 00:58.8511
Total Laps: 23 Laps
Qualifying:
Round 1 Group 1: 2nd, 00:58.1408
Round 2: 5th, 00:58.2593
Firestone Fast Six: 6th, 00:58.6090
Starting Position: 5th
Final Practice: 7th, 00:59.4285
Total Laps: 25 Laps
“Good qualifying for us. We can do a lot from fifth. Inside row 3, Turn 1 is usually pretty hectic around this place, so I’m excited to see what the first couple laps have in store and then just make good, smart strategy calls from there and get ourselves toward a podium finishing position or hopefully a win. We need to win this race if we want to get to Laguna with a chance.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2: 21st, 00:59.1924
Total Laps: 22 Laps
Qualifying:
Round 1 Group 2: 5th, 00:58.1465
Round 2: 7th, 00:58.3475
Starting Position: 6th
Final Practice: 10th, 00:59.4701
Total Laps: 28 Laps
”I think we bounced back pretty good from a tough practice. We kind of tail-ended in Practice 2 there and bounced back to P6 for tomorrow. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet feels pretty sporty. I think Final Practice was okay. There are a few cars that are quicker than us but definitely competitive. I think we can do something good from our starting position. Let’s go for a win tomorrow!”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“It was a really long day. We had a practice, we had a qualifying, we had a warmup, so about as much as you can cram into one day, for sure, but a really productive day. I was pleased to see the pace on the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet not having run reds prior to qualifying, so we had some really good changes overnight to put ourselves into a good spot to get into the Firestone Fast Six, which is always the goal in qualifying.”
“Felix missed out on the Fast Six by a tenth. You know, really, really close. He had a small mistake on his flying lap in Turn 7 that cost him a chance to get into the Fast Six, but nonetheless I think we’ve got a great shot tomorrow.”
“We’ll go slightly off strategy with tire choice to try to jump the Penske cars that have been dominant all weekend and give ourselves a shot to win because that’s really what we have to do tomorrow to stay in this championship hunt. It’s a win or bust mentality tomorrow.”