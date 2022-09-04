“It was a really long day. We had a practice, we had a qualifying, we had a warmup, so about as much as you can cram into one day, for sure, but a really productive day. I was pleased to see the pace on the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet not having run reds prior to qualifying, so we had some really good changes overnight to put ourselves into a good spot to get into the Firestone Fast Six, which is always the goal in qualifying.”



“Felix missed out on the Fast Six by a tenth. You know, really, really close. He had a small mistake on his flying lap in Turn 7 that cost him a chance to get into the Fast Six, but nonetheless I think we’ve got a great shot tomorrow.”



“We’ll go slightly off strategy with tire choice to try to jump the Penske cars that have been dominant all weekend and give ourselves a shot to win because that’s really what we have to do tomorrow to stay in this championship hunt. It’s a win or bust mentality tomorrow.”