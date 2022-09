By Patrick Stephan Well I was wrong about the clouds burning off and at 12:10pm PT, NTT INDYCAR Series qualifying got underway with the air temp at 69F and the track at just 82.9F. Round 1 Group 1: As you’d expect the first issue was for drivers to find some space on the track, but…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.