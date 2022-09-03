Portland International Raceway
Date: Sunday, September 4
Round: 16/17
Total laps: 110 Laps
Total race distance: 216.04 miles/347.68 km
Length: 1.96 miles/3.16 km
Number of turns: 12
Session start times:
- Practice 2: Saturday, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 3:05 – 4:20 p.m. ET
- Final Practice: Saturday, 7:15 – 7:45 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 3:23 p.m ET
TUNE IN: Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 6th, 00:58.8458
Total Laps: 18 laps
“Today was pretty solid. Both Pato and I looked pretty sporty. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet felt good, very sporty straight away. We didn’t test here, so we had to fine-tune the car to get it where we want to, so that’s always good. At this track, it’s all about getting through the chaos. You saw today all the red flags; Portland is a tricky one.”
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 22nd, 00:59.6261
Total Laps: 12 laps
”I think we had a decent read on the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet on the blacks. Sadly, we didn’t get a run in on reds and won’t have a chance to do that until qualifying because of the spin late in the practice. After that first practice, I don’t think we are in bad shape.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“That was a difficult session for the first one of the weekend. We had quite a few caution periods, so navigating that made it difficult to get a clean lap in. On the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, we are going to have to look at a lot of data overnight to see where the car is at. Pato wasn’t able to to run on reds because he spun on blacks during his last run. Unfortunately, after the spin, we were unable to continue and get a run in on reds.”
“Felix had a pretty good session. He was able to run on both primary black and the alternate reds. We’ve got some good data from Felix’s car, and we will go from there.”