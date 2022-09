By Patrick Stephan The only NTT INDYCAR Series practice of the day got started at 2:30 with the ambient temperature up to 85F and the track at 116.4F. Not surprisingly there wasn’t a lot of early activity, with the rookies (who get an extra set of tires putting in most of the early work). Callum…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.