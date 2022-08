By Steve Wittich Here are a few super late notes from last weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway. Crowning an oval champion Thirty-three drivers made a start in an oval race as part of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, with 25 drivers starting all five ovals. Josef Newgarden might have won…



