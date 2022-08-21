Malukas Stars For Honda Under the Lights in St. Louis

David Malukas charges to second-place finish for Honda and Dale Coyne Racing with HMD at World Wide Technology Raceway

260-lap event runs to full distance following two-hour rain delay

Chip Ganassi Racing trio remain in championship hunt going into final two races of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES

MADISON, Ill. (Aug. 20, 2022) – Rookie David Malukas starred for Honda tonight in a rain-interrupted Bommarito Automotive Group 500, charging from eighth to second in the closing laps to lead the Honda effort and record his first podium finish in NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition.

Malukas, who was the best rookie finisher at the Indianapolis 500 [16th] and has three previous top-10 results this year, was the quickest car on track once then race resumed after a rain delay of two hours, 15 minutes. Restarting in eighth, he worked his way to third as the race neared the finish, then caught and passed Scott McLaughlin for second place on the final lap.

His Dale Coyne Racing teammate, Takuma Sato, rounded out the top five for Honda; while the Chip Ganassi Racing trio of Marcus Ericsson, Scott Dixon and Alex Palou remain in the thick of the drivers’ championship battle after finishing seventh through ninth, respectively, tonight.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Honda Race Results

2 nd David Malukas -R Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda 5 th Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 7 th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 11 th Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 12 th Devlin DeFrancesco -R Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 13 th Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 14 th Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 15 th Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 19 th Christian Lundgaard -R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 20 th Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 24 th Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 25th Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda

R – Rookie

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers’ Championship Standings [unofficial, after 15 of 17 races]

1. Will Power, Team Penske 482 [1 win]

2. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske 479 [5 wins]

3. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 468 [2 wins]

4. Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 465 [1 win]

Quotes

David Malukas (#18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda) finished second, career-best INDYCAR result: “Whew, that was really good! Wow! We knew the car was going to be good and it was just getting better and better. And, from the practice yesterday that was around the same time [as tonight’s race], we knew that the cooler the track got, the better our car was compared to the others. So, this whole red flag deal [during the rain delay], I was just like ‘Please, please let it go green again!’ And when it went green, I knew that the car was just amazing. I’m not gonna lie though, being up in the front against [Will] Power and Pato [O’Ward], they know how to defend, they know how to block lines, it was really tough to get around them. All in all, the team did such a good job. They deserve it. What a good race!”

Takuma Sato (#51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda) finished fifth: “This place has always brought us excitement and here we are again! I think it was a fantastic race for the spectators. I was pleased to bring home a top five for Honda, but we needed just a little bit more help. There were some guys a few laps down that didn’t let me go, and I think that cost me a place or two. But, nevertheless, I’m thankful for HPD and a great result for all of us.”

Matt Niles (Principal Engineer and LPL, Honda Performance Development) on today’s race: “David Malukas was certainly the star of the show tonight. He’s shown a lot of promise throughout his rookie season in INDYCAR, but tonight he drove the high line here like a veteran. What a great result, congratulations to David and the entire Dale Coyne Racing with HMD organization. No one likes to lose, but we leave here with several drivers in contention for the drivers’ title with two races remaining, and everyone at HPD will be giving it their all in these final events. Finally, thanks to all the fans who stuck it out through tonight’s rain delay. I’m glad we were able to give them an exciting finish, and you could hear their cheers over everything else.”

Fast Facts

This weekend’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 was the 14 th Indy car race to be held in the St. Louis area, and the seventh at the repaved and updated 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval. The 260-lap event is the fifth and final oval race of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Indy car race to be held in the St. Louis area, and the seventh at the repaved and updated 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval. The 260-lap event is the fifth and final oval race of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. In 2018, a second-place finish for Alexander Rossi and third for Scott Dixon was enough for Honda to clinch the 2018 INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, the first in an ongoing streak of four consecutive manufacturers’ titles for the company.

One year later, Takuma Sato won a thrilling night race, besting Ed Carpenter in a tense closing-lap battle. Honda went on to win a second consecutive Manufacturers’ Championship that season.

Dixon scored his 50th career win in 2020 at World Wide Technology Raceway, in the opening race of a double-header weekend. He went on to claim his sixth NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship at the end of the season; with Honda winning a third consecutive Manufacturers’ title. Earlier this month, Dixon recorded his 53rd career victory in Nashville, moving him to sole possession of second on the all-time Indy car winners list.

Next

After a run of seven races through July and August, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES now takes one

week off before concluding with a two-race swing to the US West Coast, starting with the Sept. 4 Grand Prix of Portland in Portland, Oregon and then concluding the 2022 season on Sunday, September 11, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.