Madison, IL (Saturday, August 20, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports’ David Malukas scored his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium with a second-place finish at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday. His teammate, Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR picked up his best finish of the season with a fifth-place finish.

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda, podium

Started: 12th

Finished: 2nd

Malukas took over second place with a daring move on Team Penske’s Scott Mclaughlin on the final lap of the 260-lap.

Earlier in the race, Malukas ran consistently in the opening stints biding his time in a field that initially didn’t see much passing.

As the race went on, he made his way up the field and was running fifth when the race was red flagged for rain on Lap 214.

Following the rain delay, the race resumed with 36 laps remaining.

Restarting fifth, Malukas made his way around lapped cars and took over fourth with a move on Will Power.

He then chased down Pato O’Ward and got by him for third with 17 laps remaining.

Throughout the race, the rookie also led four laps, made 34 on track passes and registered the second fastest race lap (175.693 mph).

Malukas currently sits second in the Rookie of the Year standings, 11 points behind Christian Lundgaard.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“Whew, that was really good! Wow! We knew the car was going to be good and it was just getting better and better. And, from the practice yesterday that was around the same time [as tonight’s race], we knew that the cooler the track got, the better our car was compared to the others. So, this whole red flag deal [during the rain delay], I was just like, Please, please let it go green again! And when it went green, I knew that the car was just amazing. I’m not gonna lie though, being up in the front against [Will] Power and Pato [O’Ward], they know how to defend, they know how to block lines, it was really tough to get around them. All in all, the team did such a good job. They deserve it. What a good race!”

Takuma Sato Registers Best Finish of the Season with Fifth Place at Bommarito 500

#51: Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Madison, IL (Saturday, August 20, 2022) – Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) registered his best finish of the season with a fifth-place finish in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Saturday night.

Started: 8th

Finished: 5th

Sato picked up a spot at the start of the race and ran seventh for the majority of his first stint.

He had moved up to sixth by the time he made his second stop on Lap 103.

Having pitted earlier than others, Sato gained some ground in clean air and took the lead of the race on Lap 127.

Sato was still leading when a full course caution came out on Lap 144, taking away the advantage he had built with his previous strategy,

He was eighth when the race returned to green on Lap 158 and was running sixth when the race was red flagged on Lap 217 due to rain.

Sato picked up one more spot during the final stint of the race, taking over fifth place on Lap 231, giving himself his best finish of the season.

He led 22 laps in the race.

Career facts:

Has six INDYCAR SERIES wins (2013 – Long Beach; 2017 – Indy 500; 2018 – Portland; 2019 – Barber, Gateway: 2020 – Indy 500)

10 poles (2011 – Iowa, Edmonton; 2013 – Houston Race 1; 2014 – St. Pete, Detroit Race 2; 2017 – Detroit Race 2, Pocono; 2019 – Barber, Texas; 2020 St. Louis Race 2)

Takuma Sato #51 Nurtec ODT Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“This place has always brought us excitement and here we are again! I think it was a fantastic race for the spectators. I was pleased to bring home a top five for Honda, but we needed just a little bit more help. There were some guys a few laps down that didn’t let me go, and I think that cost me a

place or two. But, nevertheless, I’m thankful for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR and Honda. What a great result for all of us. Congratulations to David (Malukas) on his first podium.”

Next Up:

Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway

Race 16 of 17

September 4, 2022

Race Broadcast: 3pm ET on NBC