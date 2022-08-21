“That was a long day. Obviously, the rain delay stretched the race out a bit there. It ended up being a good, but not a great day for us. It’s been a tough weekend for Felix, but he comes home P16 after a really strong start of the race where he gained 11 positions on the start.“



“The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was really good, and we had a few opportunities to make some on-track passes, as well as in the pit stop sequences. We weren’t as aggressive as we probably needed to be there at the end of the race and earlier where we had the opportunity to take new tires. These types of decisions become harder when running at the front of the pack like we were with Will Power. We were leading the field together for a long time, but you see people like Malukas there making up ground at the end of the race.“



“We’re still in the hunt for this championship with Pato and the No. 5 team. It’ll be tough one for us, but we will continue to fight for these final two races on the West Coast.”