2022 Bommarito 500
Arrow McLaren SP Race Report
|World Wide Technology Raceway Date: Saturday, August 20
Round: 15/17
Total Laps: 260 Laps
Total race distance: 310.686 miles/500 km
Length: 1.25 miles/2.01 km
Number of turns: 4
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 7th
Finishing Positon: 4th
Championship Standing: 7th, 424 points
“We had a really solid day going up until the red flag. At that point, we were kind of boxed in with older tires, and the guys around us were all fighting with newer tires for the podium.“
“We didn’t quite nail the strategy today, making a mistake by not pitting earlier in the race. It was a handful late in the race with all the rubber buildup. It was difficult to keep the balance after the rain. To come out of the race P4 is okay, and we’ll push at Portland.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 26th
Finishing Positon: 16th
Championship Standing: 8th, 340 points
”That was a tough evening. Actually, it started really good, up to P13 on the first lap from P26 so it was pretty mega at the start of the race. Then, I couldn’t really do much more. I just kind of sat there and couldn’t really pass. After the red flag, we went in to put on new tires – which lost us a couple of spots – but we hoped to get them back which we did. Then I got trapped on the inside in Turn 2, and I just got swallowed by like literally every car back to P16. We have to risk it in that position. It was not our weekend; it was a tough one. We’ll recharge for Portland.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“That was a long day. Obviously, the rain delay stretched the race out a bit there. It ended up being a good, but not a great day for us. It’s been a tough weekend for Felix, but he comes home P16 after a really strong start of the race where he gained 11 positions on the start.“
“The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was really good, and we had a few opportunities to make some on-track passes, as well as in the pit stop sequences. We weren’t as aggressive as we probably needed to be there at the end of the race and earlier where we had the opportunity to take new tires. These types of decisions become harder when running at the front of the pack like we were with Will Power. We were leading the field together for a long time, but you see people like Malukas there making up ground at the end of the race.“
“We’re still in the hunt for this championship with Pato and the No. 5 team. It’ll be tough one for us, but we will continue to fight for these final two races on the West Coast.”