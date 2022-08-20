Takuma Sato and David Malukas to Start on Fourth and Sixth Row

Madison, IL (Friday, August 19, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing and drivers Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT) and David Malukas (#18 HMD) took part in qualifying on Saturday to set the grid for tomorrow’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Takuma Sato qualified eighth and David Malukas 12th for the 260-lap event.

Takuma Sato to Start Eighth at World Wide Technology Raceway

#51: Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Madison, IL (Friday, August 19, 2022) – Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) came out strong in qualifying for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Friday and ended up eighth on the starting grid for Saturday’s main event.



Starting: 8th

Lap 1: 180.476 mph

Lap 2: 179.623

Two-lap average: 180.048 mph

Sato was the eighth driver to take to the track aboard his #51 Nurtec ODT Honda.

He immediately jumped to the top of the timing sheet with a two-lap average of 180.048 mph.

The two-time Indy 500 Champion spent the majority of the session on the provisional pole.

With seven drivers remaining to make their qualifying run, he fell to second and ended up eighth on the starting grid.

Sato is making his seventh start at World Wide Technology Raceway.

He has a win (2019) and a pole at the 1.25-mile oval, as well as five top 10 finishes, including a second-place finish.

In 14 races this season, Sato has a best finish of seventh (IMS road course) and he has a best starting position of second on the streets of Detroit.

Career facts:

Has six INDYCAR SERIES wins (2013 – Long Beach; 2017 – Indy 500; 2018 – Portland; 2019 – Barber, Gateway: 2020 – Indy 500)

10 poles (2011 – Iowa, Edmonton; 2013 – Houston Race 1; 2014 – St. Pete, Detroit Race 2; 2017 – Detroit Race 2, Pocono; 2019 – Barber, Texas; 2020 St. Louis Race 2)

Takuma Sato #51 Nurtec ODT Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“I think we did our best for qualifying, under the circumstance we are P8. The temperature dropped towards the end of the session, but even though the last cars to go out are already quick, I don’t think we would have been able to match them unfortunately. That said, the guys did a great job. David (Malukas) came here for the rookie test earlier this month so that gave us a good basis for our setup and then we made some more progress in Practice 1. Eighth I think is the best we could achieve as I did have a couple of moments but we did our best. Hopefully we’ll have a very strong race tomorrow.

Sixth Row Start for David Malukas at World Wide Technology Raceway

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Madison, IL (Friday, August 19, 2022) – Rookie David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) will be starting the final oval of the season from the sixth row after qualifying 12th for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.



Starting: 12th

Lap 1: 178.823 mph

Lap 2: 179.497 mph

Two-lap average: 179.159 mph

Malukas and his #18 HMD Honda were 10th in the qualifying line.

He registered a two-lap average of 179.159mph that initially placed him third on the provisional grid.

Once all 26 cars had made their qualifying attempts, Malukas found himself 13th on the timing sheet.

With one driver ahead of him getting a grid penalty, Malukas will be starting 12th.

The rookie is making his first start at World Wide Technology Raceway but has competed at the venue in Indy Lights, picking up a couple of wins last season after starting first and second.

Malukas has a best finish of eighth this season (Race 2 at Iowa Speedway) and a best start of fifth (Toronto) in 14 races.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“That was very exciting! We had one too many moments for my liking. As soon as we left the pits and went into my warmup lap, I had one. Thankfully I saved it, but I had many little moments during my qualifying run, so it was a long three laps, but the HMD car came back in one piece. We would’ve liked a starting position in the top 10 but despite all that the race car is still very quick. We have one more session to make some final changes and get ready for the race tomorrow. I’m looking forward to it.”