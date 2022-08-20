2022 Bommarito 500
Arrow McLaren SP
Practice and Qualifying Report
World Wide Technology Raceway
Date: Saturday, August 20
Round: 15/17
Total Laps: 260 Laps
Total race distance: 310.686 miles/500 km
Length: 1.25 miles/2.01 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
- Green Flag: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Saturday, 6:00 p.m. ET on USA Network
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 6th, 180.012 mph
Total Laps: 36 laps
Qualifying: 7th, 180.303 mph
Practice 2: 12th, 175.134 mph
Total Laps: 99 laps
Starting Position: 7th “We qualified seventh today and it’s a track position race. There will be a lot of emphasis on getting the in and out laps and pit stops right tomorrow for the race. “I’m happy with the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. I think we’ve got some work to do in certain parts of the track. But, I think in general, we’re in the window. We’ll just clean the car up a bit and see if we can make it just slightly better. Then, I think we’ll be in good hands tomorrow.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 3rd, 180.065 mph
Total Laps: 43 laps
Qualifying: No Time
Starting Position: 26th
Practice 2: 24th, 173.024 mph
Total Laps: 47 laps
”It was a pretty rough day, roughest in a while. I had a spin in qualifying, so we’re starting from the back. And in Practice 2, when we were practicing for the race, we had a fuel leak so we had to abort the session after 25 minutes. That’s pretty tough. We didn’t get to do any pit stop practice either. We’re just going to have to wing it tomorrow, but the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet team will stay positive and see what we can do tomorrow.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“There were positives and negative from the day. I think a day like this can be really tough on people if things go wrong. Obviously, qualifying was a bit disappointing for Felix. The team felt like he had a really quick car. I think he just tried to push it a little too hard and just went over the limit with what the car had to offer; it’ll be fine for the race. It looks like he had a small issue as well with the fuel cell in the final practice, so they’re back on the pad fixing that now. We’re still confident going into tomorrow but bummed Felix didn’t get the result in qualifying that he deserved and didn’t get the laps he needed in this afternoon session. Ultimately, the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet carried the ship today. We’ve got plenty of data to look at, and both cars are really similar so we will be in good shape tomorrow.”