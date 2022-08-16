BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 16, 2022) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced today that the team has restructured a new, long-term agreement with NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie-of-the-year contender Christian Lundgaard that will see the Danish driver continue to compete for the team in 2023 and beyond. Lundgaard has momentum on his side heading into the final three races…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.