Streets of Nashville
Date: Sunday, August 7
Round: 14/17
Total Laps: 80 Laps
Total race distance: 173.6 miles/279.3 km
Length: 2.17 miles/3.49 km
Number of turns: 11
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Warmup: 10th, 01:16.5822
Total Laps: 18
Starting Positon: 15th
Finishing Position: 7th
Championship Standing: 9th, 325 points
“It was a crazy race. I think last year was crazy, but this one was even crazier. I didn’t even know what was happening. “
I just tried to have good restarts – there was probably six or seven restarts in the race. It was weird because everyone went way too early and then everyone hit the brakes. It seemed like everyone was going wide into Turn 9 so there were times where you made a bunch of spots and times when you lost a bunch. Honestly, it was like a flip of a coin or roulette going into that one.
“The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was really quick. I think we had a quicker car than where we finished. These days, you’re happy to just finish, honestly. There’s so much going on and I think the car is banged up on all four corners. But, a good job to everyone on the No. 7 crew and we’ll keep pushing.”
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Warmup: 11th, 01:16.6675
Total Laps: 20
Starting Positon: 5th
Finishing Position: 24th
Championship Standing: 7th, 391 points
“The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was strong all weekend; unfortunately, we didn’t have much luck in the race. I saw a car slowing down so I just had to get on the brakes. What Graham Rahal did to me, I was going to do to Will Power. Sadly, there’s only one way to look at it and it was a big enough hit to break something in the gearbox. I just couldn’t get it into any gear. Unfortunately, that’s our day.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“This is a wild track. We are now two-for-two with ridiculous outcomes. Certainly, this track is a unique challenge for everybody.
“Pato’s race ended early with contact from Graham Rahal, ultimately costing a few cars and we were right in the middle of it. It ended up being a terminal gearbox issue that put us out early.
“With the timing of that caution, Felix got hosed and it shuffled him back. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet crew was able to claw their way forward throughout the rest of the race to make the most out of their day. I’m proud of that group for continuing to fight and make some gutsy calls at the end to put themselves in position to make up some track position.
“Overall, it’s not a great day for the team, but I’m proud of the work and effort to recover and make the most of it. We will use the break to get ready for Gateway.”