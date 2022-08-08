Warmup: 10th, 01:16.5822

Total Laps: 18

Starting Positon: 15th

Finishing Position: 7th

Championship Standing: 9th, 325 points



“It was a crazy race. I think last year was crazy, but this one was even crazier. I didn’t even know what was happening. “

I just tried to have good restarts – there was probably six or seven restarts in the race. It was weird because everyone went way too early and then everyone hit the brakes. It seemed like everyone was going wide into Turn 9 so there were times where you made a bunch of spots and times when you lost a bunch. Honestly, it was like a flip of a coin or roulette going into that one.

“The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was really quick. I think we had a quicker car than where we finished. These days, you’re happy to just finish, honestly. There’s so much going on and I think the car is banged up on all four corners. But, a good job to everyone on the No. 7 crew and we’ll keep pushing.”