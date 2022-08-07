Seventh Place Start for

Rookie Malukas in Nashville

Nashville, TN (Saturday, August 6, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing and drivers David Malukas (#18 HMD) and Takuma Sato took to the streets of Nashville on Saturday for qualifying for tomorrow’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Malukas qualified seventh and Sato placed himself 20th on the starting grid. Details on both drivers’ qualifying sessions are below.

Seventh Place Start for Rookie Malukas in Nashville

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Nashville, TN (Saturday, August 6, 2022) – Rookie David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) is making his first appearance on the streets of Nashville this weekend but it didn’t show as he placed himself an impressive seventh on the starting grid for tomorrow’s race.

Starting: 7th

Malukas went out in Group 1 of qualifying and despite a shortened session due to red flags, he managed to place himself third in his group with a lap time of 1:16.6882.

His result meant that he would be moving on to the second segment for the fifth time this season.

The rookie then came close to securing a spot in the Firestone Fast Six but a small mistake in one of the turns cost him a few tenths and he missed out on the final round by only 3 hundredths of a second.

In segment 2, he registered a fastest lap of 1:14.9616 that initially placed him fifth in his group but he would end up seventh when all was said and done.

In addition to his five trips to the second round, he has made it to the Fast 6 twice this season,

Malukas has a best finish of eighth this season (Race 2 at Iowa Speedway) and a best start of fifth (Toronto).

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“Unfortunately, we didn’t make the Firestone Fast 6 today, we ended up one position away. I am a little bit frustrated from my end. We had a car to make it there and I made one mistake in one of the corners. It really hurts. It cost me multiple tenths and a place in the Top 6. It’s unfortunate that that happened but the team gave me a great car. I look forward to the race tomorrow.”

Tenth Row Start for Takuma Sato in Nashville

#51: Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Sato was part of the second group to take to the track in Segment 1 of qualifying.

He registered his fastest qualifying time on his fifth lap.

His time of 1:15.5935 initially placed him seventh in his group.

He was 10th in his group when the checkered flag fell at the end of the session, meaning he wouldn’t move on to the second round, missing out by less than four tenths of a second.

Sato is making his second start on the streets of Nashville

In 13 races this season, Sato has a best finish of seventh (IMS road course) and he has a best starting position of second on the streets of Detroit this year.

Career facts:

Has six INDYCAR SERIES wins (2013 – Long Beach; 2017 – Indy 500; 2018 – Portland; 2019 – Barber, Gateway: 2020 – Indy 500 )

10 poles (2011 – Iowa, Edmonton; 2013 – Houston Race 1; 2014 – St. Pete, Detroit Race 2; 2017 – Detroit Race 2, Pocono; 2019 – Barber, Texas; 2020 St. Louis Race 2)

Takuma Sato #51 Nurtec ODT Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“We had a good practice session earlier today and made good progress. So, we were looking forward to qualifying but it didn’t work out really well. We thought we had a good qualifying but in the end, the lap times were very, very close. Unfortunately, we couldn’t move up to the second round because we ended up tenth in our group. We still have a warmup tomorrow to prepare for the race. Last year the race was dramatic, so I think we still have a good chance and hopefully we have a good one tomorrow.”