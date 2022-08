By Steve Wittich After a 90-minute delay due to lightning in the area, Phase 1, Group 1 of NTT INDYCAR SERIES, got the green flag. The ambient temperature was 83F, and the track temperature was 98F. All drivers, except Kellett, were on the Primary Firestone Racing Tires (blacks). The Canadian was the Alternate Firestone Racing…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.