Piedmont Natural Gas, Tennessee 811 providing free day at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix for the students and their families.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES team owner Beth Paretta, driver Simona De Silvestro and Chevrolet to visit the school for Monday’s opening day.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 5, 2022) – Warner Elementary Arts Magnet School is racing into the rapidly approaching first day of school in the Metro Nashville Public Schools.



The young students visited the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Friday for STEM education in their final days of summer and then will arrive to a motorsports-themed first day of school Monday with some special guests.



Piedmont Natural Gas and Tennessee 811 provided the students, along with their families, a free day at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s opening day on Friday. The group enjoyed an educational STEM-based tour that included stops at Paretta Autosport, Chevrolet’s technical trailer and Firestone Tire.



The students will get another wave of motorsports Monday when they arrive at Warner Elementary Arts Magnet School for the first day of school. They will have a Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Chevrolet pace car and Chevrolet Indy-car show car on campus for the children to take photos beside upon entering the school.



At 9 a.m., school officials will have an assembly for the fifth-grade students with NTT INDYCAR SERIES team owner Beth Paretta of woman-forward Paretta Autosport and series driver Simona De Silvestro. Paretta and De Silvestro will discuss women in motorsports, engineering and more during the visit.



“We are excited to welcome students from Nashville Public Schools to our Paretta Autosport garage on Friday and introduce them to our team as well as showcase how STEM principles are a big part of racing,” said Beth Paretta, team owner of Paretta Autosport. “Part of why we are here in INDYCAR is to help inspire the next generation and hopefully spark curiosity that could build a foundation for a career or create a lifelong fan. Many industries are in need of engineers and technical workers, and days like this can go a long way to help answer the age-old question, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ Maybe some of these students will come away with a new perspective and interest. We’re here to help however we can.”