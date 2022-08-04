Source: Team PR

Indianapolis, Indiana (August 4, 2022)– The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will finish off a busy summer five week in a row run this weekend on the streets of downtown Nashville, Tennessee with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. This will be the first appearance for rookie Callum Ilott and Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) on the temporary street course, which was added to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule in 2021.

Photo Courtesy of Juncos Hollinger Racing

The 2.17 mile, 11-turn road course will take drivers through downtown Nashville by the Nissan Stadium and across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, the only motorsports course in the world to run across a body of water.

Practice begins Friday August 5th from 4:15-5:30PM EST. Saturday kicks off with the final practice at 12:15-1:15PM EST before qualifying at 4:30PM EST. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will have a 30-minute warm-up Sunday morning at 10:15AM EST, before the green flag waves for the 80-lap Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.



JHR confirmed one week ago that Ilott will remain with the team for the foreseeable future. The rookie had a strong run at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past weekend after starting close to the back of the field to finish 14th.



“It will be pretty cool to run in Nashville for the first time,” said Ilott. “From what I have seen it is quite a crazy track, a bit tight in some sections and fast in others. Hopefully it’s not as bumpy as what drivers experienced last year. The only issue with looking ahead is the weather, it looks like there may be some thunderstorms which will make for an interesting weekend.”