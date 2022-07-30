2022 Gallagher Grand Prix
Arrow McLaren SP Practice
Race Report
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Date: Saturday, July 30
Round: 13/17
Total Laps: 85 Laps
Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.64 km
Length: 2.439 miles/3.925 km
Number of turns: 14
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 1st
Finishing Position: 9th
Championship Standing: 9th, 299 points
“Today was a tough race. I gave it everything. The first stint on blacks was pretty poor; good in the beginning and then we started losing ground. I feel like the car felt good, but we just didn’t have any pace so we just kept losing positions. The Andretti cars just left us in the distance.”
“We started out in like P12 or P13 after the first sequence and from there on there was nothing really happening as we were just doing the same lap times as others on the reds. The car felt good, but I think we had some issue like a dragging brake as we kept losing ground on the straights and it felt a bit abnormal so we will have to look into that.”
“We have to nail the details on days like this, and it seems like today we didn’t. To come away with P9, though, were were able to collect some good points. We’ll have a look at everything and go to Nashville.”
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 3rd
Finishing Position: 12th
Championship Standing: 5th, 385 points
“What looked to be like it was going to be a good day, turned out to be really tough for both cars. I got hit during the start which damaged the car and I kind of had to nurse it until the end. We basically went all the way to last place and had to shift strategy-wise. The car wasn’t far off, but this wasn’t a good race for us today.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Certainly not the day we were hoping for with the qualifying positions we had. Not sure what happened to Felix there on the start, but Pato got turned around and was forced to the tail end of the field. That was less than ideal. We tried to get the most out of it and try an alternate strategy – which is very difficult with the way the race played out – but ultimately recovered to P12 for the No. 5 car and P9 with Felix. It is a disappointing day, no doubt, but still a lot of racing to go in the season. We will bounce back in Nashville next weekend.”