INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, July 29, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports David Malukas (#18 HMD) once again made it into the Fast 12 on Friday during qualifying for the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway while his teammate Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) qualified 18th.

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, July 29, 2022) – Rookie David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) once again made it into the Fast 12 during qualifying on a road/street course this season, placing himself 11th on the starting grid for tomorrow’s Gallagher Grand Prix.



Starting: 11th

Best lap in Round 2: 1:10.5636

Round 1 / Group 2 – 6th

Best lap: 1:10.6239

Malukas registered a fastest lap 1:10.6239 in Group 2 of qualifying. The time placed him sixth in his group which allowed him to move on to the Fast 12 for the fourth time this season.

The rookie placed fifth early on in segment 2 and even jumped up to first thanks to his fastest lap of 1:10. 5636.

However, once all drivers had taken the checkered flag, he found himself 11th.

In addition to his four trips to the Fast 12, Malukas has made it into the Firestone Fast 6 twice this season.

He has a best start of fifth on the streets of Toronto.

Malukas’ best finish this season came last weekend in Race 2 at Iowa Speedway where he finished eighth.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“We once again made it into Segment 2 but had some front brake issues and we couldn’t reach our maximum PSI in the front, so we had a lot of rear locking. It was a lot of fun to drive but very, very tough. That said, I think with the pace that we had it was still very, very good. It’s just a shame, I think the team did such a good job to make sure the #18 HMD car was where it needed to be and we just couldn’t show everything it had. I’m still very happy with 11th, I think that’s a good result and I look forward to the race tomorrow.”

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, July 29, 2022) –Takuma Sato (#51 Deloitte) and his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team placed 18th on the starting grid for the Gallagher Grand Prix during qualifying on Friday.



Starting: 18th

Round 1 / Group 1: 9th

Best Lap: 1:10.8276

The two-time Indy 500 Champion went out in Group 1/Round 2 of qualifying and registered his fastest time on his penultimate lap around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

His time of 1:10.8276 placed him ninth in his group and 18th on the starting grid.

He missed out on the second round by just a couple of tenths of a second.

Sato is making his 13th start on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend and is one of only six drivers that has competed in all the NTT INDYCAR SERIES IMS road course events.

In his 12-road course starts at IMS, he has a best finish of seventh (2022), and a best starting position of 11th (twice).

He also has six top 10 finishes on the IMS road course.

So far this season, Sato has a best finish of seventh scored at the IMS road course earlier this year during the GMR Grand Prix and he has an overall best starting position of second on the streets of Detroit this year.

Takuma Sato #51 Nurtec ODT Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“It was a bit frustrating today. In practice we were off pace so much and we struggled. In qualifying, we adjusted the car and I think we came back halfway. In terms of the competitiveness, we just needed two more tenths to go on to the second segment. We have a warmup tomorrow and that’s a good thing. The car is getting better so hopefully we have a strong race. We do have two new sets of tires for the race and that will be an advantage for us.”

Race Info:

Gallagher Grand Prix

Race 13 of 17

July 30, 2022

Race Broadcast: Noon ET on NBC