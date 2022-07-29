Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Date: Saturday, July 30
Round: 13/17
Total Laps: 85 Laps
Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.64 km
Length: 2.439 miles/3.925 km
Number of turns: 14
Session start times:
- Practice: Friday, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. ET
- Qualifying: Friday, 1:30 – 2:15 p.m ET
- Warm-Up: Saturday, 8:15 – 8:45 a.m. ET
- Green Flag: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“Last time we were at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, we had one of the most exciting races all year. It’s a track that behaves different every time we go back, so I am excited see what it has in store this weekend.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“I am really enjoying myself right now. We’ve been quick on all kinds of tracks this year and that’s all you want; you want a shot to be up there fighting for wins and that seems to be not only our ambition but our reality at almost every track we go to. So, I am really looking forward to these last five races and seeing if we can make a little leap here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“The team is looking forward to getting back on track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Last time we were here we battled in tough conditions and ultimately ended P6 with Felix and P17 with Pato. The team is certainly looking to improve those positions as we have both cars in the top-10 and Pato in the championship fight. We are ready for a good weekend at IMS.”