Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 Presented by Google – Iowa Speedway

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

RACE 2 NOTES/QUOTES – Sunday, July 24, 2022



RAHAL AND HARVEY FINISHED 14TH AND 20TH, RESPECTIVELY, IN THE HY-VEE SALUTE TO FARMERS 300 AT IOWA SPEEDWAY; LUNDGAARD RETIRED IN 26TH PLACE AFTER BRAKE FAILURE



GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 High Rock Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “We finished 14th in the High Rock Vodka machine. Unfortunately, on that first stint, we stayed out too long and that cost us two laps and we ended up one lap down so we got one of those two back in the remainder of the race unfortunately we couldn’t get all the way. If you look, we passed Power on track, I passed Grosjean three times. I passed a lot of people that finished up front so we kind of put ourselves in a bind there on that first stint. We’ve got to learn from it. I’m pretty frustrated but overall I thought we brought a better car today than yesterday actually. We were much more competitive at the end there. Hats off to the boys for keeping their heads down and working hard. We had good pit stops today. We’re off to Indy from here.”

FAST FACTS: He started 23rd, fell to the back in 26th and then worked his way back up to 13th in the closing stage of the race but was passed by Palou with six laps to go and took the checkered flag in 14th… The Hy-Vee doubleheader will mark his 15th and 16th races here. He has earned 11 top-10 finishes in 16 starts with his best being fourth in 2015… Has SIX IndyCar Series wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and THREE poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… He has a total of 248 points and is ranked 13th overall.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 30 Shield Cleansers Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “We didn’t make it very far in the race due to a brake issue. Obviously, that’s quite unfortunate but it happens. I’m happier that it happened here than at Toronto. We’ve got to keep digging. Luckily, we did find an issue so that makes me a lot happier. Now we have full focus on the Indy road course.”

FAST FACTS: He qualified 17th and was running 15th when he pit due to brake issues after completing 112 of 300 laps. The team was unable to repair the car in time to return to the race and he retired in 26th place… He has competed in 11 INDYCAR SERIES races with a best start of 4th place (IMS road course 2021) and best finish of 9th (IMS road course, 2022)… He is 16th place in series standings and is the highest ranked rookie with 208 points to fellow rookie David Malukas’s 204.

JACK HARVEY, 45 Hy-Vee Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “I had a decent start, I thought. But our lack of speed is apparent as soon as you get going and I started to fall back. We went long, which I didn’t think was the right thing to do. And then there was something kind of weird like we didn’t get one of our laps back on that first wave around but we were just going to funnel to the back anyway. It’s disappointing that we didn’t do better for Hy-Vee this weekend after what I felt was a good qualifying. I felt like the momentum was with us in practice and then qualifying but that was not the case in the races.”

FAST FACTS: He qualified seventh for Race 2 but Herta served a nine position grid penalty and he started sixth. He held a position in the top-10 for the first 26 laps but ultimately finished in 20th place… Today was his fourth INDYCAR SERIES start here… He competed in the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in 2020 and earned seventh place finishes in both races with a best start of sixth place in Race 2 and ninth in Race 1. He also competed at Iowa Speedway in the 2015 Indy Lights race where he started third and finished fifth. He is 22nd in series standings with 148 points.

NEXT UP: The Gallagher Grand Prix is next Saturday, July 30 at the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway