“Fantastic weekend for the whole team. Felix had a great car that allowed him to rally and continued to fight throughout the race to ultimately end the race P7.



“Pato drove a great race. We took advantage of some opportunities to make some aggressive strategy calls. When we got clean air out front, we were hard to beat. Super proud of the team, fantastic execution all weekend, great pit stops and Pato did a fantastic job from the driver’s seat. It was a great weekend for the team, collecting a lot of points and the championship is a lot tighter than when we got here. We did our job this weekend. We got a few more races to close out the season but couldn’t be prouder today. We will celebrate tonight and refocus for the road course race in Indianapolis.“



Finally, the whole team’s thoughts and prayers are with Josef Newgarden this evening, we’re all wishing him a quick recovery.”